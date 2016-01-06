Firefighters battle apartment fire in Manchester - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters battle apartment fire in Manchester

Posted: Updated:
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters in Manchester responded to an apartment complex fire on Wednesday afternoon.

They reported that the fire burned on Buckland Street and appeared to have started on the first floor before spreading to attic space.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.