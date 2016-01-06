Connecticut ranks 5th lowest in death rates per state by guns

Violence Policy Center released a study on the gun rate deaths by per state. (WFSB)

A new study shows that the state with “weak gun violence prevention laws and higher rates of gun ownership have the highest overall gun death rates in the nation.”

The study was released this week by the Violence Policy Center. It includes 2014 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.

The state with the highest per capita gun death rate in 2014 was Alaska with the lowest being Hawaii. Connecticut was ranked the fifth lowest state per capita in terms of gun death rate in 2014.

“Year after year, the evidence is clear that states with fewer guns and strong gun laws have far lower rates of gun death,” VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand said on the Violence Policy Center website.

Violence Policy Center stated that “gun death rates are calculated by dividing the number of gun deaths by the total state population and multiplying the result by 100,000 to obtain the rate per 100,000, which is the standard and accepted method for comparing fatal levels of gun violence.”

The national gun death rate was 10.54. Gun deaths dropped from 33,636 in 2013 to 33,599 in 2014.

“States with strong gun violence prevention laws consistently have the lowest gun death rates in the nation. In states with weak gun laws and easy availability of guns, the rates of death by gunfire are far higher,” Rand said.

To see list of gun death rates in all 50 states, click here.

