Marijuana growing operation discovered in basement of Southington home invasion victim

Suspects sought after home invasion, shooting at Southington home (WFSB)

A shooting and home invasion investigation revealed a marijuana growing operation in the basement of the victim's Southington home, according to police.

Police said 43-year-old Daniel Morin was shot in the arm when three people invaded his home on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.

On Wednesday, investigators said they discovered 105 marijuana plants, 1.5 pounds of packaged marijuana and various pieces of marijuana-growing equipment.

The home invasion happened Monday night.

Morin was inside the home with a woman at the time.

All three suspects had handguns.

When Morin attempted to confront them, a fight took place. During the fight, one of the suspects fired two shots, one of which hit Morin.

The intruders then moved around the house before fleeing on foot.

It's unclear if anything was taken.

Officers responded with K9 units, but the suspects were not found.

Morin suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the home invasion remains under investigation along with the marijuana discovery.

