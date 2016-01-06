Malloy announces closure of Niantic Annex correctional facility

On Wednesday, Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the closure of a correctional facility in Niantic as a result of the declining prison population.

Officials said the state’s Department of Correction will close the Niantic Annex at the York Correctional Institution, effective Jan. 9.

According to a press release, the closure is expected to save taxpayers about $7.6 million per fiscal year.

“We are doing critical work with Second Chance Society, innovating like never before and being smart – not just tough – in our approach. Crime is down to a nearly 50-year low. Our prison population is dropping. Recidivism has been lowered. And all of that means that we can be strategic with our resources,” Malloy said in a press release.

The release said the “Department of Corrections currently has enough empty beds to relocate the offenders who are currently located in the Niantic Annex, to other facilities in the state.”

“This closing is a reflection of a paradigmatic change in approach from policies that simply didn’t work in the past. It’s going to save taxpayer dollars – and it’s the right thing to do,” Malloy said in the release.

The Niantic Annex opened in 2011. At its peak, it temporarily housed as many as 585 inmates, and currently houses 44.

As of Jan. 5, the total inmate population was 15,580, down more than 600 offenders from just the same time in 2015.

The all-time high inmate population was reported in 2008 at 19,894.

