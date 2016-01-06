Channel 3 Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad helps injured CT nurse

The Channel 3 Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad returned form a holiday break to complete their first mission of 2016. (WFSB)

The Channel 3 Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad returned form a holiday break to complete their first mission of 2016.

Pat Vincelette, of Clinton, reached out to the Channel 3 Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad this week with the hopes that we could do something to cheer up her dear friend, Linda Timmerman.

“You don't have to do this, your station doesn't have to do this, but to honor people and touch people in a time that they need it? What a blessing,” Vincelette said.

Timmerman is a nurse, but has been out of work for a little while. She broke her wrist while volunteering at a teen youth event for her church, which is a place where she dedicates much of her spare time to.

“Anything that you ask her to do, she's willing to do it with a genuine heart,” Pastor Zack Furches from the Church of the Open Door said.

“She has helped everybody in this church,” Vincelette said. “I can't think of somebody that she hasn't touched. “

After some strategic planning and a little bit of singing, the Channel 3 Liberty Bank Surprize Squad rounded up Timmerman's family and friends for the "big reveal."

Quietly, the Channel 3 Liberty Bank SurPRIZE Squad and Timmerman's family hid behind the church pews as they waited for Linda to open the chapel doors.

“SURPRISE! I'm going to explain why we're all here...I'm Nicole Nalepa with the Liberty Bank Channel 3 SurPRIZE Squad,” WFSB Anchor Nicole Nalepa said.

Timmerman clearly was not expecting this surprise, or any of her visitors.

“We're here because your friend Pat nominated you for a special little surprise this New Year,” Nalepa said.

“Oh my goodness, now I'm going to cry,” Timmerman said.

The Liberty Bank Channel 3 SurPRIZE Squad saw Timmerman's selfless attitude firsthand as she humbly accepted our special surprises for her.

“So, we understand you are a big chocolate lover,” Nalepa said as Timmerman handed over a surplus of M&Ms.

In addition to the sweet treats, the Liberty Bank Channel 3 SurPRIZE Squad supplied her with a much-needed grocery store gift card and a day at the spa.

“This is overwhelming. I can't believe it! I'm really touched,” Timmerman said. “Thank you everybody.”

“It was kind of fun seeing her be surprised. Right before I opened the door, I told her: ‘We love you’ and she said: ‘What,’” said Furches while laughing.

