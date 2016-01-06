Smoke still pours from Essex recycling center that caught fire

Crews battled a large fire at a recycling center in Essex that broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire broke out at Calamari Recycling, which is located on Dump Road in Essex, near Route 154. The building is made of metal, and is full of cardboard and other flammable recycling materials.

The large fire caused traffic issues, according to state police. Smoke could be seen from the highway. A portion of Route 154 was closed while crews battled the blaze. Also, a Route 9 north off ramp was closed.

#CTtraffic: Route 9 North, X4 off ramp closed due to fire. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 6, 2016

An assistant fire chief said a "level 2.5 tanker strike force" was called in, meaning more than 10 tankers were called to assist.

Crews from Essex, Madison, Killingworth, Lyme, Chester and Old Saybrook were seen at the scene.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Officials from the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection were called to the scene of the fire.

As of Wednesday night, the flames were under control but crews still remained at the scene as smoke continued to pour out of the building.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters said the building that burned, and most of what was inside, is likely destroyed.

To see photos from the scene, click here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.