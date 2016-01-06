Attorney General flooded with complaints about pellet distributor

Customers of a wood pellet distributor in eastern Connecticut are very upset after losing thousands on a product they never received.

Eyewitness News first reported on this story before Thanksgiving, and now the state attorney general is involved.

The attorney general’s office has received thousands of complaints against Wilsonville Power, a wood pellet distributor.

"We're trying to get caught up. It's a never ending story,” said Michael Fasshauer, who has filed a complaint.

Fasshauer said he is physically sick and tired that a wood pellet distributor has failed to make good on his delivery of $800 worth of pellets to keep his house warm this winter. He said the owner of Wilsonville Power, Al Meisner, sent him a letter last month asking for his customer to be patient.

"Under new owner/management will announce instructions how they plan to resolve these issues of pellet delivery and refunds,” the letter reads, in part.

The company’s distribution center appeared to be deserted on Wednesday, and a sign that was once on a door, is now gone.

Customers of Wilsonville Power have gone to Thompson Town Hall looking for some help. They, like the Department of Consumer Affairs, direct questions and complaints to the attorney general.

“I'm very depressed and it’s causing me medical issues and unfortunately the Attorney General told me to just sit back, relax, we're on it,” Fasshauer said.

The Attorney General’s office said they have received dozens of complaints about the company, and they are in contact with the company’s attorney.

It is unclear when customers will receive a refund.

