Avon native, Iraq War veteran killed outside Alabama home

The Avon community is mourning the loss of a former student who was killed in central Alabama.

Officials said 33-year-old Jonathan Michael “Mike” Gilotti, who is an Iraq War veteran, was shot and killed outside his home.

The Associated Press reports that Hoover, Al. Police Capt. Gregg Rector said Gilotti may have stumbled upon a robber while leaving for the gym.

Rector said authorities are investigating at least 10 car break-ins overnight in the same neighborhood, which is a suburb south of Birmingham.

Gilotti was an Iraq War veteran, a husband, and a father of two sons. He served as a U.S. Army tank commander, first lieutenant, and platoon leader in the 12th Cavalry Regiment.

“Coach John McLaughlin remembers Mike as a committed athlete who demonstrated dedication and leadership abilities, which earned him a captain position on the football team during his senior year,” said Avon High School Principal Christopher Tranberg, in a statement.

Tranberg added that Gilotti’s interest in the military was made clear since his freshman year.

“Mike was clearly able to set goals for himself and achieve them at a high level. We offer our deepest sympathies to the Gilotti family,” Tranberg said.

In a statement, Avon Superintendent of Schools Gary Mala said “On behalf of the district, I wish to express our deepest condolences to Michael's family and friends during their time of loss.”

At least two GoFundMe pages have been set up for the family. One can be found here, and the other can be found here.

