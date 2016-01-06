Macy's stores in Enfield closing due to 'disappointing sales'

Two Macy’s stores in Connecticut are closing after "disappointing sales," according to a company release on Wednesday.

The Macy’s main and furniture/home/men’s stores located in the Enfield Square mall are closing in early 2016.

“In light of our disappointing 2015 sales and earnings performance, we are making adjustments to become more efficient and productive in our operations. Moreover, we believe we can operate more effectively with an organization that is flatter and more agile so we can pursue growth and regain market share in our core Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s omnichannel businesses faster and with more intensity. We will continue to invest in strategic initiatives that anticipate emerging customer needs and create shareholder value,” Chairman and CEO Terry J. Lundgren said in a release on Wednesday.

The company said it will close 40 of its 770 stores with 36 being closed by early spring.

The closure will come after clearance sales, which will start on Jan. 11. Those sales are expected to last between eight and 12 weeks.

“Our company is committed to operating great Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores in the best locations – both to serve shoppers who walk through the door and to fulfill orders that are shipped directly to customers around the country,” Lundgren said.

