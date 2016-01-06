Best diet plans of 2015

The U.S. News & World Report surveyed some of the best diets of 2015.

Its annual list of the best diet plans reported on 41 diets, ranking 35 from best to worst.

Topping the list is the DASH diet, for the best overall health and wellness. It was developed to help people prevent and treat high blood pressure.

DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension.

Other diets that made the list were Weight Watchers and the Mediterranean Diet.

