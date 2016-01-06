Water main break causing travel issues in Waterbury

A water main break is causing travel issues in the area of Harpers Ferry Road in Waterbury.

Connecticut State Police said there are lanes closed on I-84 east near exit 25 because of the break, which happened on Harpers Ferry Road.

The water is causing icy conditions on the highway.

I84 EB x25 area lanes closed due to water main break on Harpers Ferry Rd causing icing across highway. Only rt shoulder open. Use caution — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2016

It is unclear how many, if any, homes are impacted at this time.

Following news about the water main break, state police also reported that I-84 east is closed at exit 23 for a crash investigation. It is unclear if the crash is related to the water main break.

#CTtraffic: 84 east CLOSED at X23 for a crash investigation. Expect extended delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2016

