One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Waterbury

One person was killed in serious multi-vehicle crash that closed part of I-84 in Waterbury. The road has since re-opened.

Connecticut State Police said at about 10 p.m. that the highway was closed near exit 23 because of the crash, which involves at least one tractor trailer and multiple cars. A car fire was also reported.

#CTtraffic: 84 east CLOSED at X23 for a crash investigation. Expect extended delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2016

Police said at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

