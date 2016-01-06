One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Waterbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

One dead in multi-vehicle crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

One person was killed in serious multi-vehicle crash that closed part of I-84 in Waterbury. The road has since re-opened. 

Connecticut State Police said at about 10 p.m. that the highway was closed near exit 23 because of the crash, which involves at least one tractor trailer and multiple cars. A car fire was also reported.

Police said at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

