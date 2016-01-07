Dozens gather to honor slain former high school football player

Family and friends of a 20-year-old former high school football player paid tribute to him on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Douglin, who attended Conard High School in West Hartford, was stabbed to death just minutes into the new year.

Police said he was the victim of a fight outside of the Eight Sixty skate shop in Hartford. He had attended a New Year's Eve party there.

Friends and family gathered at the school's Sterling Field for a vigil.

Douglin's family told Eyewitness News that he was skilled in numerous sports, but was mostly known for his prowess on the football field.

They said he was the youngest of five siblings.

Douglin's family and his girlfriend organized the vigil. The even attracted dozens of former classmates and community members.

The 19-year-old suspect accused of killing Douglin appeared in court on Wednesday. Tequile Walwyn claimed it was self defense.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Calvary Church on Albany Avenue. They'll continue into Friday with a home going service at 11 a.m. at the same church.

Douglin's family requested that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation in honor of his mother. A link to the foundation can be found here.

