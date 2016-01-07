I-84 east commute snarled by car fire in Cheshire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Interstate 84 eastbound was temporarily closed closed to the Cheshire/Waterbury line because of a car fire.

However, all lanes were reopened around 8:45 a.m.

Flames could be seen through a Department of Transportation camera positioned by exit 26.

Firefighters responded to quickly douse the flames. The water led to some icy conditions.

The highway may temporarily close again so crews can clean up the scene.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

