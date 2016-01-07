I-84 east commute snarled by car fire in Cheshire

Interstate 84 eastbound was temporarily closed closed to the Cheshire/Waterbury line because of a car fire.

However, all lanes were reopened around 8:45 a.m.

Flames could be seen through a Department of Transportation camera positioned by exit 26.

Firefighters responded to quickly douse the flames. The water led to some icy conditions.

#Cttraffic troopers investigating car fire I84 eb x26, ramp closed only left lane open. Icy conditions. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/hml9D2MFWR — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2016

The highway may temporarily close again so crews can clean up the scene.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

