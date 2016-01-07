Teen killed in fiery Waterbury multi-vehicle crash

A teenage passenger was killed in a five-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 84 in Waterbury Wednesday night.

State police identified her as 19-year-old Casey Lynne Giannone of Beacon Falls.

Her driver, 18-year-old Alex Matthew Milosevic, was seriously hurt.

Troopers said the chain reaction crash began when a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Jasvir Singh collided with the rear-end of 35-year-old Mandeng Minor's vehicle near exit 23 on the eastbound side of the highway.

The crash caused Minor to hit the rear-end trailer of a truck driven by Winfred Spaulding, 42.

Singh's car then turned left and hit the rear-end of Milosevic's car.

Milosevic's car was pushed into the rear of 33-year-old Dominika Tukaj's vehicle.

When all of the vehicles came to a final rest, state police said Sigh's vehicle burst into flames while up against Milosevic's.

Firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.

Milosevic was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for his injuries. Giannone, his passenger, died as a result of the collision, troopers said.

Tukaj was also brought to the hospital for minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash wore seat belts, according to troopers.

The crash closed the highway for approximately seven hours.

State police said the investigation was ongoing. However, Waterbury police said "no reports of icy conditions at the accident scene from all first responders." A water main break was "approximately 1 mile east ahead of the location of the accident on the highway."

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.