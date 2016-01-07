Woman gets 50 years for 2012 motel murder of ex-boyfriend

A South Windsor woman has been sentenced to serve 50 years in prison for the 2012 murder of her former boyfriend at a Hartford County motel.

Thirty-nine-year-old Alanna Carey was sentenced Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court for the Jan. 2, 2012 slaying of Edward Landry at the Carrier Motor Lodge in Newington.

Police found Landry dead at the Berlin Turnpike motel with multiple gunshot wounds and a knife in his hand.

Carey's attorney argued she acted in self-defense when she shot the 44-year-old during an argument. She admitted in court to moving the knife twice before police arrived at the scene.

Prosecutors said Landry had recently ended a 12-year relationship with Carey, who then murdered him because she was angry about being dumped.

Carey was convicted in October.

