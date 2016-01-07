$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in CT, jackpot rises to $700 million

Connecticut scored a winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

While the big jackpot ballooned to an estimated $700 million with no winner, one ticket sold in Hartford matched the first five numbers for a $1,000,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 2-11-47-62-63. The Powerball was 17.

Lottery officials said that in total, 106,231 winning tickets were sold in the state for Wednesday's drawing. The prizes ranged from $4 to $1,000,000.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the pot grew for Saturday's drawing. The $700 million prize is a record breaker.

Officials said the odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning a Powerball Match 5 prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

Anyone looking to snag the jackpot will have to play 1 in 292,201,338 odds.

Lottery officials sought to remind players to carefully check their tickets after each drawing. After all, there are other prizes besides the jackpot.

