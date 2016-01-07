Aide caught on camera hitting, dragging student with special needs

A student with special needs was allegedly hit and dragged by a teacher’s aide after an altercation.

The incident in Antioch, CA was caught on camera recently.

The unidentified 9-year-old student said the confrontation with the aide, whom he referred to as Ms. K, escalated quickly at the Tobinworld school.

"I pulled her hair and then she put her elbow in my neck, and then that's when Veroni told her to slap me,” the student said. “And Chad hold my arms and Perry hold my legs and she slap me."

The victim’s family said the school’s principal called to say there was an incident, but they had no idea it was that serious.

"I mean it's ridiculous,” the boy’s grandmother said. “That shouldn't have happened at a school that I had trust in. I sent him to that school for the trust and everything I had investigated."

As the boy’s legal guardian, his grandmother said on Wednesday that she took him out of a previous special needs school because he wasn’t making much progress.

Since attending Tobinworld, she said he’d come a long way.

After the incident, however, she said she’ll have to start looking at other schools.

“He's had a few issues, and again he's a special needs child and he shouldn't be treated like that at all from anyone,” the grandmother said.

