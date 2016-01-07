2 arrests made in Hartford human trafficking case; 7 others arrested at same location

Dwayne “Crash” Hairston and Eric James “Nut” Williams were arrested in connection with a Hartford human trafficking case. (Hartford Police Department)

Two men were arrested in connection with case of human trafficking and sexual assault of 18-year-old woman in the north end of Hartford.

On Sept. 27, 2015, the Hartford Police Department Special Investigations Division started an investigation in an alleged kidnapping and human trafficking of woman from outside of the capital city.

Investigators from four agencies were able to learn the location of the victim and locate her on Sept. 29, 2015. However, police did not locate any suspects in the case.

The victim told police that she was “held against her will for almost a month” and “during this time she was trafficked sexually and physically abused repeatedly.”

Following an extensive investigation, police identified the suspects as 31-year-old Dwayne “Crash” Hairston, of Windsor, and 25-year-old Eric James “Nut” Williams, of Hartford on Dec. 28, 2015.

While conducting an undercover operation to see if illegal drug sales were taking place at 2620 Main St., police learned that the location of Hairston and Williams.

After surveillance was conducted, police arrested Hairston and Williams along with seven other people for illegal drug sales as well as various other charges. Additional arrests are possible in the case.

In the home, investigators located 28 1oz bags of crack cocaine, 27 bags of heroin, 13 bags of marijuana, $89.00 and $150 of counterfeit money.

Police located an 8-year-old and 10-year-old child from the home. Investigators notified the Department of Children and Families about the children in the home.

Hairston was charged with trafficking in persons, first-degree kidnapping, promoting prostitution, unlawful restraint and second-degree assault. Williams was charged with first-degree sexual assault.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects or incident is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000 or by clicking here.

