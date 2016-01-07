DMV working to fix glitch with vehicle registrations

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles officials said they are taking action after thousands of drivers in the state were fined or had their cars towed because of a system glitch.

Many people are being told they don't have the proper insurance and have gotten penalized. Now the DMV is addressing the issue to fix the problem.

The number of people who were told they don’t have the proper insurance surged from 8,000 to 11,500.

Many are getting pulled over by police and their cars are being towed. But the majority of drivers are following the law.

"We know there's an issue. We are addressing the issue. We're going to continue to work hard,” Andres Ayala Jr. said.

There was a DMV system glitch after they upgraded their system last year. The system is a 3-M product.

DMV officials said they've made a lot of progress after they've been working fix the problem and will continue through the weekend. The number of 11,500 has decreased, due to increase staff trying to fix insurance issues, registration suspensions.

“In any kind of a huge system change over like this, there is always going to be some hiccups that happen along the way and we are working to minimize those to provide better service,” Ayala said.

Due to the recent issue, the DMV has given a list of registrations to all the police departments in Connecticut. This action is to prevent drivers from receiving tickets or being towed until the issues are resolved.

"Effective immediately, the Department of Motor Vehicles will not be transmitting registration suspension information related to insurance compliance issues to the COLLECT system. There have been some issues with insurance compliance at DMV which resulted in registrations having been erroneously suspended. DMV will resume transmitting this information as soon as this issue is resolved," the DMV said in a statement to the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association.

If you had your registration suspended but are in compliance, DMV officials said to go on as usual.

“Those folks could feel the comfort of getting into their car and go to work and do everything they have to do with their families going forward,” Ayala said.

Anyone who received a fine or incurred fees between Aug. 18, 2015 to Jan. 9, 2016 could be reimbursed. For more information, click here.

The DMV will also issue letters to courts on behalf of anyone whose registration was found to be in error.

