House fire closes Route 32 in Stafford

Route 32 in Stafford is closed on Thursday afternoon because of a house fire, according to the Department of Transportation.

Route 32 is closed between Industrial Park and Spellman roads, DOT reports. The area is expected to be closed for about six hours.

The fire at a home on Monson Road has been knocked down

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

