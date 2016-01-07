Trooper injured after being hit by stolen vehicle following police chase

One trooper was injured in the crash. (iWitness)

Stolen vehicle in Hartford leads to police pursuit that ends in a trooper injury. (iWitness)

A Connecticut State Police trooper suffered “minor injuries” after being struck by a motor vehicle following a police pursuit through multiple towns on Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit of a stolen vehicle started in Hartford. Then, police said the vehicle was spotted by troopers on Interstate 84 near exit 68. When the vehicle got off the highway and headed back to Vernon.

Around that time, the vehicle collided with another car in Tolland. No one in the other vehicle reported being injured in the crash.

The vehicle continued to evade police and returned to I-84 towards Vernon. The vehicle got off the highway at exit 66 and headed down Keynote Drive, which is a dead end street.

The alleged stolen vehicle crashed into a state police cruiser.

The unidentified trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

No other officers were struck by the vehicle.

Police said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was in custody. There is no word on his charges.

Police did not comment on why the vehicle fled the scene.

"You knew something was going on because it was Hartford police, state police Vernon police," eyewitness Susan Ruchin said.

Ruchin, who works down the street from the crash, said she came outside after hearing loud sirens.

"They handled everything in a calm manner and protecting everyone in this area as bystanders, who really just wanted to see what was going on, was really very impressive," Ruchin said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the suspects or incident is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000 or by clicking here.

