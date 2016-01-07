Saturday academies start this weekend in New Haven

For hundreds of students in the Elm City, the weekend won't start on Friday. New Haven's Saturday academies designed to get kids more learning time begins this weekend.

The Saturday academies will be at four of the lower performing schools in the district. The goal is to not only make the extra day and the learning fun, but also make sure the kids who need it the most, benefit from it.



Student Saniyha Spearman was working on her multiplication tables on Thursday and she's about to get a little extra time in the classroom by adding one more day to her school week.

"To learn more about multiplication and subtraction and when I go to school on Monday, I can’t tell them how much fun I had and how I learned,” Spearman said.

These youngsters at New Haven's Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy will be taking part in the Saturday academies.

"At the core of our work is the challenge engaging students, engaging them whenever,” New Haven Superintendent Garth Harries said. “However, wherever that can happen."



The Saturday academies will use technology and games while focusing on math and reading.

Right now 300 families have signed up, with kids still registering this week.

Fourth grader Devin Gardner said he's looking forward to it, though admits, it’s a far cry from what he usually does on a typical Saturday morning.

"Sit down in the living room and play my Xbox,” Gardner said.

In addition to the math and reading, organizers said they'll also focus on the student's social and emotional wellbeing with team building and health and wellness activities.

"We're talking about 10 kids in a classroom more or less, with two adults to get one-on-one attention and build their confidence,” Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy Principal Pam Franco said. “They're going to take that confidence, back into the classroom on the school day, so where is there to go for them but up."



The Saturday academies will run from 8 a.m. until noon and last until June 4.

