93-year-old CT woman stays in shape by working out twice a week

A Connecticut woman is ringing in the New Year with a workout routine that's a challenge for some people half her age.

Ruth Day is 93-years-old and she's more than OK with it. In fact, she lives alone and has another birthday next month.

"I do my chores on my own. I do my driving,” Day said. “My church is very important to me."

She's also in the gym, twice a week.

"I've been so fortunate with exercise,” Day said.

Day participates in Hartford Healthcare's "good life" fitness program at the Jerome Home in New Britain where she hits the treadmill, stretches and does all kinds of other exercises.

"No, I don't, I don't think it's a surprise at all,” said Day, who laughed. “Most of my friends, they think it's amazing, but I just think it's so normal.”

“Ruth is very good and I think it's mainly because of her commitment,” Robert Schmelzer, who is an exercise physiologist, said. “Ruth doesn't miss and she lives a healthy lifestyle."

Schmelzer works with Day as part of the "good life" program that's open to anyone at various locations and he has good advice for anyone looking to hit the gym in the New Year.

"If you don't practice, you start to decline, so if you don't move it, you lose it,” Schmelzer said.

"I don't know what motivates people,” Day said.” I just do it!"

Even after three heart surgeries, Day planks with the best of them, which isn't easy.

At the end of the day, Day has some advice that we should all take to heart.

"I urge you to go to the gym, you're so young,” Day said. “Start now and you won't regret it. I really mean that."

The "good life" fitness program is open to the public. For more information, click here.

