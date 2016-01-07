Development proposed near Rails-to-Trails in Southington

Southington officials and residents are hoping a site in town will turn into the Next Evergreen Walk or Blue Back Square

Developers want to put a seven-building retail and restaurant center to the Rails-to-Trails where the recently closed biodiesel company was. Some told Eyewitness News they are looking forward to it, but others aren't sure this is the best location.

Southington's planning and zoning commission just approved the plan this week. It'll be steps away from the Rails-to-Trails on West Center Street. Developers said they want the look of South Windsor's Evergreen walk.

“I know a lot of families that would love to come here if it was like Evergreen Walk, to bring their kids here and feel safe,” Andrea Briatiaco, of Bristol, said.

But others said they aren't sure an area of this size could handle it.

“I think Southington is becoming too big of a town, too many store, too many people,” Tina Madore, of Southington, said. “It's going to be a city, not a town anymore.”

For the last 11 years, Southington's center has had one mainstay. That's Smokin with Chris, which is a barbeque restaurant. Owner Chris Conlon said he welcomes the potential for new neighbors and added the development is exactly what this part of town needs.

“Its word of mouth and we've been pretty successful with that,” Conlon said. “To see others come in and be a part of this town, I'm looking forward to it.”

The project is still in the beginning stages. The developer needs a site plan and approvals on that.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.