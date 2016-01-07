Icy spots possible for Friday morning commute

Drivers may deal with some icy spots for the Friday morning commute.

“This is something that could happen, but we don’t really know for sure,” WFSB Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said. "In any event, be aware there could be some black ice early tomorrow morning."

The timing of the storm is key and could arrive in the afternoon or evening hours, DePrest said.

The low temperatures are expected to be teens and lower 20s.

“A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will develop Friday night. Precipitation will be light and spotty, but it could cause slippery conditions later Friday night and Saturday morning,” DePrest said.

DePrest said the big rains move in Saturday and Sunday. Slick spots are possible for Saturday morning.

“Otherwise, the rest of the day will be cloudy with a spotty, light wintry mix or some spotty light rain and drizzle. An east to southeasterly flow will keep the air damp and chilly,” DePrest said.



Temperatures expected to be range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

However, DePrest said a “much stronger storm” is headed to the state on Saturday night and into Sunday.

“We can expect a pretty good dose of rain with 1-2” a pretty good bet before the storm departs by late Sunday afternoon,” DePrest said.

