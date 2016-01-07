Pistol permit classes in CT filling up

CT store owner said pistol permit classes filling up since president's announcement. (WFSB)

President Barack Obama's controversial executive orders regarding firearms continue to create a stir, but have boosted business for Connecticut firearm dealers.

A Connecticut outdoor store owner and gun dealer told Eyewitness News even before the president's executive orders business at his shop was booming because of recent terrorism and governor Dannel Malloy's call to ban people on the terrorist watch list from buying firearms.

But, after the president spoke earlier this week business kicked into overdrive at Harris Outdoors in Old Saybrook.

The blackboard at Harris Outdoors tells customers their pistol permit classes are filling up quick.

“Business quite honestly has been booming,” Bob Harris, who is the owner of Harris Outdoors.

Harris said right now customers, who want to take his pistol permit class, have to be patient.

“We literally have a waiting list of people that want to take the pistol permit course,” Harris said.

Harris said one reason for the surge is the president's recent executive orders.

“Every Sunday through Sunday is fixed with at least 16 students,” Harris said.

Sixteen is the maximum amount of students Harris can accommodate at his store. But, he's renting space at larger facilities and hiring outside instructors to try and keep up with demand.

“I think people are scared,” Harris said.

Harris said the executive orders won't impact gun owners or dealers in Connecticut much because of the state's strict laws. But, his customers said they worry the president's decision could eventually lead to more regulations.

“I'm getting people in like crazy that you'd never think would normally be buying a handgun,” Harris said. “They are coming in and buying a handgun. Or they're taking the pistol permit class.”

Harris said he hopes that the president's executive orders will eventually make America safer, but he is skeptical that they will be effective.

