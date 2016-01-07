3 CT colleges ban hoverboards on their campuses

Hoverboards, which were a popular Christmas gift, are not being allowed on college campus throughout the country including at least three in Connecticut.

The University of Hartford is one of the colleges banning the popular item.

Hoverboards were first banned from airplanes because of lithium battery concerns.

There have been multiple reports of hoverboards exploding. Dozens of people have also been injured after falling off them.

“If there's any injury related to that the school could be held responsible, so I get where they're coming from,” Phil L'Esperance, who is a former UHart student, said.

It’s why more than 20 universities across the country including UHart have now banned them on campus.



“I haven't seen a ton of them around Katrina Fisher, who is a former UHart student, said. “I'm sure people are upset, if they do have them and that's how they're use to getting.”

Students told Eyewitness News the university did send out an email to students warning them not to bring their hoverboards on the campus when they return for the holidays.

“If there's any injury related to that the school could be held responsible, so I get where they're coming from,” L'Esperance said.

On Thursday night, it’s unclear what the punishment will be if students don’t obey the new rules.

UHart wasn’t the only local school to ban hoverboards. Quinnipiac and University of Connecticut have also banned them.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.