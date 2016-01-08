Spotty wintry mix, rain expected to hit CT this weekend

Connecticut residents should expect unsettled and changing weather this weekend

A winter weather advisory that was posted for northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties Friday night through Saturday morning at 8 a.m. has already been canceled because of the change in conditions.

WFSB meteorologist Mike Cameron said temperatures have been above freezing in most towns overnight, with only a few places in far western Connecticut getting to at or just below freezing, minimizing the concern for icing.

There were some flurries and sprinkles across part of the state early Saturday morning, particularly in northern Litchfield county, Cameron said. However, the real big issues come later Saturday night and into Sunday morning when we will likely see some heavy rain moving into the state.



On Saturday, residents will wake up to gray and overcast skies.

A little rain and drizzle could hit the state on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Sunday brings in a much different feel though, with possible record temperatures to go with heavy rainfall.

Cameron says some places could see 1-2" of rain Sunday before the storm moves out in the later afternoon. In addition, we could see some gusty winds during the day, that along with temperatures in the 50's for most of the state.

But don't think winter is all done, Cameron said the state could be dealing with snow this coming week.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

