Stubborn Essex recycling center fire keeps officials busy

Crews battled a large fire at a recycling center in Essex that broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke still pours from Essex recycling center that caught fire

A fire at a recycling company in Essex reignited on Friday morning, and kept firefighters busy throughout the day.

Fire and town officials said they will continue to spray the debris pile that caused the flare up for the rest of the afternoon.

That's because the smoke from the smoldering pile was still affecting parts of Essex, according to First Selectman Norman Needleman.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that the flames were under control.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible around 6 a.m., prompting firefighters to rush back to the scene for the third straight day.

They emerged from a debris pile that was just outside of the main recycling building.

Firefighters first responded to the Calamari Recycling Company on Dump Road Wednesday when a cardboard baler went up in flames. It lead to a fire that destroyed much of the company's main building. The fire continued to smolder on Thursday, prompting air and water quality tests from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The tests came back as showing no contamination.

