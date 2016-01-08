Police seek suspected car thief, kidnapper in Bridgeport

Police in Bridgeport said someone took off in a running car that had a woman who is legally blind waiting inside.

They said it started near a store at the corner of Madison Avenue and West McKinley just before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The owner of the car went into the store for a couple of minutes and left his wife's grandmother, Josefa Avila, in the car.

Police said Avila is 69 years old and is legally blind.

A suspect got into the vehicle and drove away with Avila still inside.

Police said whoever was behind the wheel eventually let her out on Fairfield Avenue in the Black Rock area.

Avila was able to get to a Compare Foods store on Fairfield Avenue. An employee there was able to drop her off at her son's home on Perth Street.

Police said she was unhurt and refused medical treatment.

However, they said $70 in cash, her cell phone and her CT ID card were stolen.

The vehicle was described as a black four door Mazda 6 with CT license plate registration 7AF-RF2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department.

