Firefighters respond to house fire in Hartford

Firefighters said they responded to a call about a house fire in Hartford.

They said a two story building is burning at 125 Chester St.

Chester Street is closed between Campfield and Franklin Avenues as a result of this fire.

The call came in around 7 a.m. on Friday.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

There's no word on a cause.

Firefighters called the incident "minor."

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.