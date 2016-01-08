Police: Man overdoses in bathroom of Trumbull Starbucks

Police say a 24-year-old man found unconscious in the restroom of a Starbucks in Trumbull died of a suspected heroin overdose.

Lt. Leonard Scinto says the victim was discovered face down on the bathroom floor of the White Plains Road coffee chain just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man's friend notified the shop's manager that the victim, who wasn't identified, had been in the bathroom for more than 30 minutes. The manager unlocked the door and found him unresponsive.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead hours later at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport.

Paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate the man with Narcan, an antidote for potential opiate overdoses.

Scinto says evidence at the scene suggested heroin use. An investigation is ongoing.

