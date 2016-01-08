Pickup truck ends up on pole guide wire overnight

A man tried to flee the scene of a bizarre crash in Hartford overnight.

Police said they responded to a report that a driver crashed into the guide wire of a utility pole on Dalton Street.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

After the crash, police said the driver took off running.

Police said they were eventually able to get him.

The road remains open and there was no damage to the pole.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.