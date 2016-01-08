Crashes reported in Litchfield County

State police reported at least two crashes in Litchfield County Friday morning.

One was reported on the South Kent/Warren line on Segar Mountain Road, also known as Route 341. The road was closed at Brick School Road.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m.

The other was reported on Warren Hill Road, also known as Route 45, on the Warren/Cornwall line.

State police said a truck rolled over closed the road in both directions at Pritchard Road. The crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m.

