West Haven police seek help identifying robbery suspect

Police in West Haven need the public's help to identify a robbery suspect.

Investigators said the suspect robbed the U.S. Alliance Credit Union on Main Street.

It happened on Jan. 5.

Police said the man walked into the credit union and implied that he had a gun.

He allegedly emptied the cash drawers and fled with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was last seen getting into a black Ford Taurus.

He was described as standing between 6' and 6'2" tall. He weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3905.

