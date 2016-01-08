Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Route 44 in Avon

Part of Route 44 in Avon is closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

I happened Friday morning just after 10 a.m., according to police.

The westbound side is closed at Routes 10 and 44. Eastbound was down to one lane.

The crash briefly closed the road in both directions at Mountain View Avenue.

Only minor injuries were reported.

A wrecker was said to be on scene. Crews expected to clear the area shortly.

Stay up-to-date with the traffic situation on the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.