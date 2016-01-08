Powerball jackpot soars to $800 million

A guide to picking your Powerball numbers that might help you get that life-changing jackpot win.

A guide to picking your Powerball numbers that might help you get that life-changing jackpot win.

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $800 million on Friday.

It's a cash value of $496 million before tax, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-47-62-63. The Powerball was 17.

No winner was picked during that drawing.

Local lottery officials said that in total, 106,231 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut for Wednesday's drawing. The prizes ranged from $4 to $1,000,000.

Connecticut did score a winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the pot grew for Saturday's drawing. The $800 million prize is a record breaker.

Lottery officials did have a warning for players.

"We encourage players to know their limits, and stay within them,” said Anne M. Noble, CT Lottery’s president and CEO. “When jackpots reach levels in the hundreds of millions of dollars, remember that responsible purchasing is the way to play. Lottery games are fun and entertaining, and it is important that consumers use good judgment.”

Officials said the odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning a Powerball Match 5 prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

Anyone looking to snag the jackpot will have to play 1 in 292,201,338 odds.

Purchasers must be at least 18 years old.

Lottery officials sought to remind players to carefully check their tickets after each drawing. After all, there are other prizes besides the jackpot.

For more information on the game, visit Powerball's website here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.