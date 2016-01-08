Killingly residents arrested on drug related charges

Another person at the apartment, Lisa Isabella, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. (CT State Police)

Two Killingly residents were arrested Thursday for cocaine and other drug related charges.

Connecticut State Police executed two search and seizure warrants at an apartment on Cottage St. in Killingly.

Dwayne Wiggins was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and operation of a drug factory. He is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Another person at the apartment, Lisa Isabella, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Troopers located and seized crack cocaine that was pre-packaged for sale at the apartment, as well as several Suboxone strips and $1,000 in cash.

Wiggins and Isabella were scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

