Connecticut earns top five ranking for school quality

Public schools in Connecticut continue to rank near the top in the nation for quality, according to a report released this week.

Education Week's annual "Quality Counts" report used federal and state data to grade the U.S. states in three categories: the Chance-for-Success index, school finance, and the K-12 achievement index.

Overall, Connecticut earned a score of 82.5 out of 100 (B-).

That's well above the national average of 74.4 points (C).

In the chance-for-success index, Connecticut tied with Minnesota for fourth best in the nation with a "B+" grade.

In school finance, which measures equity and educational spending, Connecticut ranked third, also with a "B+" grade.

For the K-12 achievement index, which assesses school performance levels, the state ranked in the top quarter of states with a "C" grade, which was still higher than the national average of a "C-"

The state has improved in a few categories, including graduation rates, which increased 5 points since 2010 to 87%, higher than the national average of 81%.

Advance Placement (AP) scores also improved, with more students scoring a 3 or above from 2000 to 2014.

“Although this data point shows Connecticut doing better than more than three-quarters of the nation, we know we have more work to do to deliver on our promise to our kids,” Commissioner of Education Dianna Wentzell said. “We continue to focus on raising achievement levels, ensuring students who need help receive it, and sustaining gains for all Connecticut students.”

The report notes that poverty gaps continue to be Connecticut's biggest educational challenge.

