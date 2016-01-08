Skiers at Mount Southington try for Guinness World Record

With the cold temperatures this week, Connecticut ski mountains were finally able to churn out some snow and open for the season.

The new season couldn't come soon enough for dozens of people aiming to set a world record on the slopes on Friday.

Eyewitness News went to Mount Southington to check it out the event some people have been waiting for, for years.

Ten-year-old Heather Newandee, of Glastonbury has been waiting for her very first ski lesson for the past five years.

"I’m excited to learn how to ski and I really want to go on ski trails,” Heather said.

And Heather was not the only one. Dozens came to take advantage of a 10 dollar lesson on Friday.

Mount Southington was one of 160 mountains across the country all starting a ski or snowboard lesson at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Those mountains were trying for a shot at the largest simultaneous lesson in the world.

"There's a lot of rules to follow to be counted,” Tanya Richert, who is the events coordinator at Mount Southington, said. “We have two witnesses, a steward, a fenced in area for entrance and exit only. If a participant leaves they're not counted towards our final count."

One of those official witnesses was Channel 3's own Nicole Nalepa.

When all the mountains add their numbers together, they need to top about 500 to set the new mark.

Mount Southington officials said the slow start to the season may have hurt their numbers a bit. But, they're just glad now to see those slopes fully covered.

"Things finally turned the corner. This week we got open on Tuesday,” Steven Positano, who is the snow sports director at Mount Southington, said. “We've been making snow whenever we can. We just shut the guns down about an hour ago, so it seems like winter is finally here."

Mount Southington and the other mountains have 72 hours now to get those official numbers to Guinness. They're hoping that by next week they'll know whether or not this will become an official record.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.