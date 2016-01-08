Eyewitness News looks into what you could buy with $800 million Powerball jackpot

Connecticut residents were rushing to buy Powerball after the jackpot soared to an estimated $800 million on Friday and Eyewitness News looked into what you could afford with that money.

It's a cash value of $496 million before tax, according to lottery officials.

"To be set like that for life and to know that you can take care of just about everybody you know in a very comfortable way would be a very good feeling,” Rob Morris, of West Hartford, said.

With the jackpot approached $1 billion, Eyewitness News asked people what they would do with the money.

“I have no idea what I'd do with the money,” Dorothy Safalow, of West Hartford, said. “It's almost hard to even think about having that much money.”

Eyewitness News visited a home off Avon Mountain, where $9.9 million will get you this almost 7,000 square foot home.

"Well, once they collect their breath, they 'ooh' and 'aah' and look at the view, they're distracted by the lake and the next question, is that my lake,” Bif Carrington, of William Raveis, said. “Could that be just my lake and I say yes, ‘that's exclusive to the property!’"

Bif Carrington, William Raveis is more than happy to show you around the four-bedroom, six bathroom home. But, if it's not your taste, he has plenty of other palatial properties.

Of course, the Powerball winner could buy diamonds and jewels, or astronomically priced artwork, but what about a pricey Porsche.

"It feels like your own personal space shuttle when you've got the pedal to the metal,” Josh Dworman with Hoffman Porsche in East Hartford said.

Dworman has, not one, but two 2016 9-11 Turbos. A car that goes zero-to-60 in 2.8 seconds.

"The cost on this particular one is $241,000 and for a 700 to a billion dollar Powerball winner, we have his and hers,” Dworman said.

The drawing is Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Ticket and sales cut-off at least 59 minutes before the drawing.

Mega-Millions has a jackpot of $165-million. Its drawing is Friday night.

To learn more about the Avon Mountain home, click here.

For more information on the Hoffman Auto Group, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.