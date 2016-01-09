Naugatuck missing man found safe, unharmed

Naugatuck police said a man who was missing for almost a day has been found safe and unharmed.

Police requested the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Police said John Zeneski was last seen around 3:30 p.m. by his caregiver.

Zeneski is said to have told his caregiver he needed a ride to Griffin Hospital in Derby were his car was. According to police, Zeneski had been recently hospitalized and his car had been left in the parking lot of the hospital. However, due to his medical condition, Zeneski should not be driving, police said.

Police have not been able to locate Zeneski since.

Naugatuck police said Zeneski was found Saturday afternoon, however, did not provide details on where he was found.

Zeneski is described as six-feet tall, about 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He also uses a cane to get around.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2003 Toyota Highlander SUV with Connecticut registration plate 133-MOU.

