Overnight fire damages Berlin home

Firefighters in Berlin worked to put out a fire at a home on Savage Hill Road Friday night.

Crews were called to 355 Savage Hill Rd. just before 10 p.m. on reports of a smoke and flames coming from the house.

Berlin firefighters with assistance from Wethersfield were able to get the fire under control a short time later, but not before it caused some significant damage to the house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

