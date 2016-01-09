Teen arrested for New Year's Day homicide

New Haven Police have arrested a 17-year-old for a fatal stabbing that happened on New Year's Day.

On Saturday afternoon, the teen, who lives in Hamden, turned himself in to New Haven Police.

At about 2 p.m. on January 1, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Winthrop Ave. for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 34-year-old Chamar Suggs, stabbed. He had no pulse after being stabbed in the abdomen.

Suggs was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he underwent surgery. He was placed on life support, but was removed from it on January 7 and died as a result of the assault.

Witnesses told police they saw an argument between Suggs and the suspect. The argument escalated to violence and the teen allegedly stabbed Suggs with a kitchen knife.

The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, was charged with murder and sent to the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport.

