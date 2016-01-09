Heavy rain, high winds moving through the state

Heavy amounts of rain and strong winds are expected to hit the state on Sunday.

The rain moved in early Sunday morning, bringing gusty winds along with it.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for New London County on Sunday morning.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has also been issued for part of the state's coast because of the potential for flooding.

"The rain will taper to showers by mid-afternoon and the last showers will leave sometime after 7 or 8 PM," said Meteorologist Mike Cameron. "Rain tallies will likely be in the one to two inch range, with some towns receiving more than two inches."

The wind will be strong, gusting at 15 to 20 mph. There could be gusts of up to 40 mph.

This could cause limbs to come down and also some power outages. To check the Eversource outage map, click here.

After the rain ends, there will be a cold front moving through the state and the temperatures on Sunday evening will be in the low 20s.

There is also a potential for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Models are differing on how much snow the state will actually receive, so our weather team is tracking it and will have the latest updates.

Read the latest forecast discussion here.

Winterfest in Hartford is closed because of the rain, but the carousel is open.

