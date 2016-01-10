Flooding closes Stratford exit ramp - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Flooding closes Stratford exit ramp

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Heavy rains led to flooding on Sunday morning, closing the Surf Avenue exit ramp in Stratford.

Department of Transportation officials said Exit 30 off I-95 south was closed, just before 11 a.m. because of flooding.

