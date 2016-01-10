Heavy rain and flooding seen along the shore

Flooding was spotted in Old Saybrook (Jay Roberts)

Heavy rain and gusty winds moved through the state on Sunday.

The rain moved in early Sunday morning, and prompted some weather alerts.

A coastal flood advisory was issued for part of the shoreline because of the potential for flooding.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for New London County, but it has since expired.

“Waves of downpours with rain rates have been in the 0.5" to 1.5" per hour range continue to come with gusty wind,” Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

Power outages were being reported across the state.

The rain tapered off by Sunday afternoon, but another line of storms moved through the state closer to dinner time. Wind gusts of up to 45 MPH were coming along with those storms.

Cameron said we set a new record temperature on Sunday. The record high for greater Hartford was 52 degrees, set in 1972. On Sunday, the unofficial high at Bradley International Airport was 59 degrees.

However, that warm weather won’t stick around for very long. Temperatures will drop Sunday night to the 20s.

Monday will be partly sunny with wind and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. The mercury will drop to the teens on Monday night.

A period of light snow is possible late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

“While this storm doesn’t look like a big one, some accumulation is possible,” Cameron said.

Winterfest in Hartford is closed on Sunday because of the rain, but the carousel is open.

Along the shoreline, residents had to deal with some flooding.

In Old Saybrook on Sunday morning, streets were inundated with water, and puddles formed around mailboxes and driveways, making it difficult to get around.

