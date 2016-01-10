Middletown Road reopens after propane tank leak

Middletown Road in Berlin was shut down on Sunday afternoon because of a propane tank leak.

The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department reported the leak at a little after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

At about 1:30 p.m. fire crews said the situation was under control and the road was reopened.

No further details were immediately available.

