PD: 35 laptops stolen from Hartford school

Hartford police are investigating a burglary that happened at Weaver Culinary School on Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage shows two men with a pair of bolt cutters forcing open a door, and breaking the hallway window before entering the principal's office.

Police said an internal hallway window into the principal’s office was broken, and ceiling tiles leading to a storage room were pulled down.

A total of 35 Macbook Air computers were stolen from a charging cart, police said.

The suspects fled through the gym and ran west through the parking lot.

Police were unable to locate the suspects. One suspect was wearing a blue hooded winter coat, dark pants and red shoes. The other suspect was wearing a red hooded coat, dark pants and light colored shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Hartford police.

